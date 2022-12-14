Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday.

Hughes says from the end of August until now, his agency has managed to increase the amount of seized drugs from just over 24,000 units to more than 44,000 units.

The seized drugs include heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

In addition to drugs, Hughes says 25 illegal guns were also rounded up this past quarter.

The sheriff explained how the Crime Stoppers hotline plays a pivotal role in these arrests, saying most of the investigations stem from community complaints.

“Without the continued support of the public, the way they have been for this office, we would not be able to do what we do,” Hughes said. “This arrest resulted in keeping over 44,000 dosage units of these dangerous narcotics from hitting the streets and that’s huge because that equates to lives saved.”

In total, 24 people were arrested. Charged were:

Rafael Andrade with felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Donte Brimmage with felony possession of a counterfeit controlled substance

Robby Barnett with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-IV substance, felony possession of a stolen firearm, and felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Felipe Crump with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule-II substance

Joanna Daniel with felony possession of cocaine

Scotty Hastings with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Isiah Gibbs with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a stolen firearm

Connor Heath with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-II substance

William Huffman III with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance

Walter Johnson III with felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of methamphetamine

Ashlyn Lowe with two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

Shawn McCormick with felony possession of heroin

Juan Nieto with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule-IV controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Daquan Pridgen with felony trafficking heroin and felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Michael O’Neill with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine

Kenneth Sanders with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-II controlled substance

Jillian Scott with felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of methamphetamine

Daryl Staton with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, two felony counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling

Devaryon Stib with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and resisting a public officer

Blayne Thomas with possession of a schedule-IV controlled substance

Marlon Tiggs Jr. with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Adam Zehr with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine

Maurice Whitehead with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Hunter Dawson with felony possession of cocaine

Hughes says in total, just under $753,000 worth of drugs were seized.

