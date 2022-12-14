Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation

The people were arrested over a four-month period in Craven County(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday.

Hughes says from the end of August until now, his agency has managed to increase the amount of seized drugs from just over 24,000 units to more than 44,000 units.

The seized drugs include heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

In addition to drugs, Hughes says 25 illegal guns were also rounded up this past quarter.

The sheriff explained how the Crime Stoppers hotline plays a pivotal role in these arrests, saying most of the investigations stem from community complaints.

“Without the continued support of the public, the way they have been for this office, we would not be able to do what we do,” Hughes said. “This arrest resulted in keeping over 44,000 dosage units of these dangerous narcotics from hitting the streets and that’s huge because that equates to lives saved.”

In total, 24 people were arrested. Charged were:

  • Rafael Andrade with felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Donte Brimmage with felony possession of a counterfeit controlled substance
  • Robby Barnett with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-IV substance, felony possession of a stolen firearm, and felony possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Felipe Crump with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule-II substance
  • Joanna Daniel with felony possession of cocaine
  • Scotty Hastings with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Isiah Gibbs with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a stolen firearm
  • Connor Heath with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-II substance
  • William Huffman III with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance
  • Walter Johnson III with felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of methamphetamine
  • Ashlyn Lowe with two felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine
  • Shawn McCormick with felony possession of heroin
  • Juan Nieto with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule-IV controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of a stolen firearm
  • Daquan Pridgen with felony trafficking heroin and felony possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Michael O’Neill with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine
  • Kenneth Sanders with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-II controlled substance
  • Jillian Scott with felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of methamphetamine
  • Daryl Staton with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, two felony counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling
  • Devaryon Stib with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance, felony fleeing to elude arrest, and resisting a public officer
  • Blayne Thomas with possession of a schedule-IV controlled substance
  • Marlon Tiggs Jr. with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • Adam Zehr with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Maurice Whitehead with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Hunter Dawson with felony possession of cocaine

Hughes says in total, just under $753,000 worth of drugs were seized.

