NBA star Day’Ron Sharpe hosts 2nd annual Christmas Giveaway in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville native and NBA player Day’ron Sharpe is giving back to our community Wednesday.

Sharpe will be giving away items to Belvoir Elementary and Northwest Elementary, that he attended as a child.

This event will be at New Beginning Christian Center in Greenville Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.

This is his 2nd Annual Sharpe’s Warriors Foundation Christmas Giveaway.

