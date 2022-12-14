NBA star Day’Ron Sharpe hosts 2nd annual Christmas Giveaway in Greenville

Greenville native and NBA star back in our area
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville native and NBA player Day’ron Sharpe is giving back to our community Wednesday.

Sharpe will be giving away items to Belvoir Elementary and Northwest Elementary, that he attended as a child.

This event will be at New Beginning Christian Center in Greenville Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.

This is his 2nd Annual Sharpe’s Warriors Foundation Christmas Giveaway.

