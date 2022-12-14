Juvenile in custody after one person shot in Scotland Neck

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in Scotland Neck.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in Scotland Neck.
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A juvenile is in custody after one person was shot in Scotland Neck.

According to the Scotland Neck Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the 500 block of East 9th Street Tuesday evening “in reference to a subject that was shot.” Officers were later told the victim was on their way to the hospital.

Officers located the victim and the suspect- a juvenile- in the same car near Rural Health of Scotland Neck. Police say the two are related but did not say how.

The victim, an adult male, received a single severe gunshot wound to the face during a dispute, and was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. His condition is unknown at this time.

The juvenile was detained and is in the custody of Scotland Neck’s Juvenile Services.

