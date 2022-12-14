Jacksonville wins at Rose, Rose girls edge Cards and Farmville Central boys roll over Wake Forest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H Rose boys cut the lead down to a score with six seconds to play but fell to Jacksonville 64-62 on Tuesday night in Greenville.

Cardinals had a three-score lead with about 90 seconds to play but the Rampants chipped away. They were unable to get the shot off at the horn and fell to the Cards.

The Rose girls were able to take care of the Cardinals earlier in the evening 47-40.

Up the road in Farmville, the Jaguars flexed their muscles from the opening tip-off. They were up 34 at the break on visiting Wake Forest. They showed no mercy and rolled to 6-0 with an 81-43 victory.

