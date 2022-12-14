Jacksonville wins at Rose, Rose girls edge Cards and Farmville Central boys roll over Wake Forest

Rose boys can’t get shot to win in final seconds
Jacksonville boys edge Rose
Jacksonville boys edge Rose(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H Rose boys cut the lead down to a score with six seconds to play but fell to Jacksonville 64-62 on Tuesday night in Greenville.

Cardinals had a three-score lead with about 90 seconds to play but the Rampants chipped away. They were unable to get the shot off at the horn and fell to the Cards.

The Rose girls were able to take care of the Cardinals earlier in the evening 47-40.

Up the road in Farmville, the Jaguars flexed their muscles from the opening tip-off. They were up 34 at the break on visiting Wake Forest. They showed no mercy and rolled to 6-0 with an 81-43 victory.

