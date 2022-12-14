Hurricanes shutout Red Wings

Carolina 1, Detroit 0
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST
DETROIT (AP) - Brady Skjei scored the only goal and Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 in the 100th career meeting between the teams.

Carolina improved to 5-0-1 on its current road swing, tying a record for most wins and setting a record for points on the road - passing Hartford’s 10-point trip from Jan. 30-Feb. 11, 1996.

Ville Husso made 26 saves for the Red Wings. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin blocked a shot earlier in the game and did not return for the third period.

Coach Derek Lalonde said Larkin would not be able to play on Wednesday but didn’t elaborate.

