Hurricanes shutout Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) - Brady Skjei scored the only goal and Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 in the 100th career meeting between the teams.

Carolina improved to 5-0-1 on its current road swing, tying a record for most wins and setting a record for points on the road - passing Hartford’s 10-point trip from Jan. 30-Feb. 11, 1996.

Ville Husso made 26 saves for the Red Wings. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin blocked a shot earlier in the game and did not return for the third period.

Coach Derek Lalonde said Larkin would not be able to play on Wednesday but didn’t elaborate.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.