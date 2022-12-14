Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

Blowout ticket
Blowout ticket(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000.

Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings.

The $35,000,000 Blowout game began in January 2022 with four top prizes of $400,000. With this win, three out of the four prizes have been claimed with one still being available.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. Using money raised by the lottery, the state provided $39 million in grants to help Halifax County Schools build a new school and $50 million for Weldon City Schools to build a new high school.

For details on other ways Halifax County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

