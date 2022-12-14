Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman was involuntarily admitted to the hospital after trying to set her son on fire.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., deputies responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane.

Once there, deputies say they learned 33-year-old Latisha McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her four-year-old son’s bed and tried to light the bed and child on fire.

WITN is told that McDonald was determined to be the mother of the four-year-old, as well as an older child that was there.

“Upon learning the intentions of the mother, the older sibling intervened and was able to remove the lighter which prevented a heinous incident. Moments later, Nash County Sheriff’s Office members arrived and immediately took McDonald into custody,” the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say their investigation determined that McDonald was having a “severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical & mental intervention.”

The sheriff’s office says McDonald was taken into custody under an emergency involuntary commitment order, while the children were placed into the custody of Nash County Department of Social Services.

Deputies say the woman is at UNC Nash waiting for medical/mental treatment and the criminal charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted arson, and felony child abuse will be served once she is released.

We’re told four other children were also home at the time.

The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff’s office and the department of social services.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.