‘Best day ever’: Hundreds of elementary school students get special holiday surprise
By Justin Lundy and WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Beaufort County elementary school students went on a field trip to a local theater on Wednesday and were caught off guard by winter weather.

More than 400 students from Eastern Elementary School in Washington took a trip to Turnage Theatre to see the movie, The Polar Express.

While walking down the red carpet, snow machines were blowing at maximum power and train conductors clicked every student’s golden ticket for entry into the theater.

Lewis Spencer had been waiting for the field trip since the holiday season began.

“This is the best day ever,” Spencer said. “I just can’t stop being excited.”

The movie is a film some students have never seen before, but for others, a holiday tradition.

First Christian Church in Washington provided cookies for the young scholars to eat after the movie was over.

