AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant

Eric Coley, suspect in homicides
Eric Coley, suspect in homicides(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy has revealed that one of the two victims found dead in a car earlier this month was 12 weeks pregnant.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says the North Carolina Medical Examiners’ Office’s autopsy revealed Destiny Wiggins was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Police say because of this discovery, Eric Coley has also been charged with the murder of an unborn child, as well as two counts of contributing to the neglect of a juvenile. He remains jailed under no bond for all three murder charges.

WITN reported on Dec. 1 that Devone Brown, 28, and Wiggins were both shot and found in a car in the parking lot of Barnhill Construction in the 1400 block of Construction Drive around 6:15 a.m.

Coley was arrested two days later and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials said as employees were arriving to work, they saw the victims inside the parked car, along with two small children in the back seat.

The children were physically not harmed but were still taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, after being exposed to the cold temperatures for an extended period, according to police.

