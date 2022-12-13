Two Craven Co. educators win regional awards

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Craven County educators have won regional awards recognizing their impacts in leading students.

Ashley Faulkenberry, Craven County Schools Principal of the Year, has won Southeast Regional Principal of the Year.

Laura Wilson, Craven County Schools Teacher of the Year, has been named Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year.

The announcements were made Tuesday afternoon in New Bern.

WITN is told that this is the first time since 2005 that the teacher of the year and principal of the year were selected to represent the region from the same school district.

Faulkenberry is the principal of Trent Park Elementary. Wilson is a 4th grade teacher at Roger Bell New Tech Academy.

