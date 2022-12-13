T.A. Loving to hold annual toy donation event for Maynard’s Children’s Hospital

By Anthony Daughety
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local construction company is donating toys for children in the east Tuesday.

T.A. Loving Construction is donating toys from their annual toy drive to support patients at the Maynard’s Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

The inspiration for the toy drive came during the construction of the hospital, when workers noticed the pediatric patients watching them from the windows in their rooms.

The toys will be dropped off Tuesday, December 13th at the hospital at 2 p.m.

