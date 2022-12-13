State Treasurer Folwell returns $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The state treasurer returned more than $2,800 to Lenoir County 4-H on Tuesday.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell identified $2,897.35 belonging to Lenoir County 4-H and once finding the missing money, returned it.

“Any time we can put money back into the hands of the rightful owners it is a good day. When we can help an organization as important as 4-H, which is the largest youth development organization not only in North Carolina but the nation, we are meeting our obligation to taxpayers and constituents and helping the next generation of public leaders and public workers,” Folwell said.

WITN is told that the missing money comes from the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division.

“We’re very happy to receive these dollars. It’s a real windfall for us,” Tammy Kelly, Lenoir County extension director said.

Kelly said Lenoir County Cooperative Extension gets funding from NC State University and the county, but relies on fundraisers to pay for 4-H programs and camps. “When we do a concession stand at the livestock show it doesn’t make that much. I think it’s going to be amazing how many things we can do with this money.”

