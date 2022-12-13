Sports Spotlight - Trinity Christian’s Perry grows in a short time into an 1000 point scorer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sometimes the biggest milestones happen for the smallest schools. It was the case recently for Greenville’s Trinity Christian School. They have 174 kids Kindergarten through 12th grade. We feature the girls basketball player who hit the mark, Breanna Perry, in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I definitely did not expect to fall in love with the sport,” says Trinity Christian junior Breanna Perry.

Trinity Christian School’s Breanna Perry didn’t start shooting hoops until 6th grade.

“I was just out here shooting, repetition, form shots over and over just trying to get my shot down,” says Perry, “Showing up for everything I could. Every summer practice, every late night I was here.”

In just two years she made the varsity team.

“I actually was a starter because one of our players got hurt,” says Perry. “My little self was freaking out but it was a cool experience.”

From 8th grade to now her junior season Perry has spent hours each day working on her game.

“100s of shots every day,” Breanna says, “On the weekends I train with my AAU coach and we do workouts and two sessions a day usually.”

From shooting guard to point guard Breanna’s a threat with the ball in her hands.

“Knock the three down, she can hit the midrange, and she’s added a little floater to her game to get over the bigs,” says Trinity Christian head coach Joey Whitehurst, “Also, if you don’t guard her she is going to take it to the rim on you.”

All the elements add up to Perry reaching the 1,000 career point milestone a few weeks ago. It helped her team win a tournament. She’s averaging about 23 points per game this season.

“A past teammate had hit 1000 and when I saw that I was like I knew that was something I wanted to do. I wasn’t expecting to hit it as a junior so that was really cool,” says Perry, “I’m just excited to set new goals and keep growing from there.”

Whether it is basketball, or school where she is an A student, it’s her philosophy that makes Breanna Perry’s future wherever it may lead a bright one.

“It’s just not being afraid to fail and just to keep showing up,” says Perry, “That’s really been the biggest thing for me.”

