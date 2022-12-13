SBI turns over Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation to state Attorney General’s Office

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says it has turned over its probe into former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Attorney General’s Office.

The SBI announced in March that it was investigating whether Meadows committed voter fraud after it was discovered that the former congressman was registered to vote in Macon County at an address where he didn’t live.

Multiple media outlets reported that Meadows registered to vote in 2020 at a mobile home in Scaly Mountain.

The SBI said its case file on the investigation was been turned over to the AG’s office in early November. State prosecutors will now determine whether criminal charges are appropriate in the Meadows case.

Meadows served in congress, representing the state’s 11th congressional district for seven years before he resigned in March 2020 to become President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, a position he held until Trump left office last year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Sharpe was charged in the deadly crash.
Police dispatcher and 3-year-old son killed in Rocky Mount crash
Joshua Kreger was sentenced Monday morning.
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
Crash at Washington bypass bridge
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
Bicycle fatality
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
Earl Kimrey was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole

Latest News

U.S. Capitol building
U.S. Congress facing potential government shutdown
According to reporting by Newsweek, Senator Mike Rounds tops the list of United States Senators...
Rounds, Thune amongst top in spending for charter flights
Third in line to the Presidency & the Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
The Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
Governor Kristi Noem wants to provide free tuition to members of the South Dakota National...
Veteran groups applaud Noem's proposed tuition benefits