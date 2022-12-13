SBI turns over Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation to state Attorney General’s Office

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says it has turned over its probe into former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Attorney General’s Office.

The SBI announced in March that it was investigating whether Meadows committed voter fraud after it was discovered that the former congressman was registered to vote in Macon County at an address where he didn’t live.

Multiple media outlets reported that Meadows registered to vote in 2020 at a mobile home in Scaly Mountain.

The SBI said its case file on the investigation was been turned over to the AG’s office in early November. State prosecutors will now determine whether criminal charges are appropriate in the Meadows case.

Meadows served in congress, representing the state’s 11th congressional district for seven years before he resigned in March 2020 to become President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, a position he held until Trump left office last year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.