Rocky Mount appoints new city manager

Keith Rogers
Keith Rogers(Rocky Mount)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to make Keith Rogers Jr. their new city manager.

WITN is told that Rogers is currently the town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. He previously spent a decade working for the city of Richmond, Virginia.

“I am excited to join the Rocky Mount community,” Rogers said. “I thank the Mayor and City Council and I look forward to working with City staff to ensure that we serve this community with excellence.”

Rogers’ first day has yet to be determined. His annual salary is set to be $225,000.

He will replace Peter Varney, who has served as interim city manager since former Rocky Mount City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney announced her retirement in January.

