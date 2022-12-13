POLICE: Lenoir County man drunk with three-year-old child in vehicle
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they arrested a man early this morning for drunk driving and found a toddler in the vehicle.
Jonathan Turner was charged with driving while impaired, child abuse, and carrying a concealed gun.
Police said around 3:00 a.m. they received a tip that a drunk driver had a child in a vehicle.
They were able to stop the vehicle and discovered the three-year-old passenger inside, along with two concealed firearms.
Police said the 41-year-old Turner was taken to jail, while the toddler was released to a trusted caretaker.
