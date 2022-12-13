Pirate Football And Birmingham Bowl Coverage On WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will represent the American Athletic Conference in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on December 27 against Coastal Carolina. Eric Gullickson from WITN will be heading to Alabama to cover the event.

WITN’s coverage will include the following times:

12/23 News @ 5p & 6p

12/26 News @ 5:30p & 6p

12/27 News @ 4p, 5p, 6p, & 11p

WITN’s coverage of the Birmingham Bowl is sponsored by Clean Eatz and Irons and Irons P.A..

