Part of Cotanche Street in Greenville to close Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Cotanche Street in Greenville is scheduled to close to traffic on Monday for construction.

The City of Greenville says Cotanche Street will be closed between East 10th Street and Reade Circle to allow for stormwater pipe rehabilitation street.

The closure is expected to last three weeks, from Monday, Dec. 19th through Monday, Jan. 9th.

Detours will be posted and motorists are asked to be cautious around the construction zone.

