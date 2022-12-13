Part of Cotanche Street in Greenville to close Monday

Cotanche Street construction
Cotanche Street construction(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Cotanche Street in Greenville is scheduled to close to traffic on Monday for construction.

The City of Greenville says Cotanche Street will be closed between East 10th Street and Reade Circle to allow for stormwater pipe rehabilitation street.

The closure is expected to last three weeks, from Monday, Dec. 19th through Monday, Jan. 9th.

Detours will be posted and motorists are asked to be cautious around the construction zone.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Sharpe was charged in the deadly crash.
Police dispatcher and 3-year-old son killed in Rocky Mount crash
Joshua Kreger was sentenced Monday morning.
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
Crash at Washington bypass bridge
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
Bicycle fatality
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
Earl Kimrey was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole

Latest News

Curt Williams
New Bern man can finally remodel home after $100,000 lottery win
Bobby Gatto
High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash
The homeowner was able to escape from the fire.
Morning house fire destroys Greene County home
SBI turns over Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation to state Attorney General’s Office