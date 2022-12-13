Overdose death leads to multiple arrests

Matthew Dunham, Mitchell Sadler, Christina Sadler
Matthew Dunham, Mitchell Sadler, Christina Sadler(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people.

On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for un unresponsive woman. 33-year-old Megan Gaylord was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The autopsy determined Gaylord died as a result of fentanyl overdose.

The investigation led to the arrest of 3 people related to the death of Gaylord.

39-year-old Matthew Dunham, 58-year-old Mitchell Sadler, and 42-year-old Christina Sadler, all of Grantsboro, were arrested and charged with 1 count each of Involuntary Manslaughter on December 8th.

They were placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center under $150,000 secured bonds.

All three suspects appeared in Pamlico County District Court for their first appearances on December 9th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Sharpe was charged in the deadly crash.
Police dispatcher and 3-year-old son killed in Rocky Mount crash
Crash at Washington bypass bridge
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
Joshua Kreger was sentenced Monday morning.
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
Bicycle fatality
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
Earl Kimrey was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole

Latest News

Deserie Byrum charged in officer involved shooting
Wake County officer shooting leads to police chase, woman arrested
House fire in Greene County
Morning house fire destroys Greene County home
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022
“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet