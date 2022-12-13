Overdose death leads to multiple arrests

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people.

On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for un unresponsive woman. 33-year-old Megan Gaylord was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The autopsy determined Gaylord died as a result of fentanyl overdose.

The investigation led to the arrest of 3 people related to the death of Gaylord.

39-year-old Matthew Dunham, 58-year-old Mitchell Sadler, and 42-year-old Christina Sadler, all of Grantsboro, were arrested and charged with 1 count each of Involuntary Manslaughter on December 8th.

They were placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center under $150,000 secured bonds.

All three suspects appeared in Pamlico County District Court for their first appearances on December 9th.

