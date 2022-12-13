Onslow County Republicans make recommendation for vacant commissioner seat

Mark Price
Mark Price(Onslow County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Republican Party has made its recommendation to fill the vacant Onslow County Board of Commissioners seat.

WITN is told that their recommendation is Mark Price, who served as a commissioner from 2016 to 2020.

Price did not file for re-election to the board but instead made an unsuccessful bid for his party’s nomination for a seat in the state House.

Then, when a commissioner seat opened up with the departure of William Shanahan, Price filled the seat.

Price lost in the 2022 primary to retain his seat on the board.

A special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. for the board to sign off on Price.

