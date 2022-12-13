Officer shot during police chase in Wake County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was shot in a chase Monday night in Wake County.

WRAL reports emergency crews responded to a call Monday night of an “officer down” just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park. The shooting led to a police chase, ending with the suspect, a woman, being taken into custody. The officer who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

