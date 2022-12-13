Officer shot during police chase in Wake County

Officer involved shooting
Officer involved shooting(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was shot in a chase Monday night in Wake County.

WRAL reports emergency crews responded to a call Monday night of an “officer down” just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park. The shooting led to a police chase, ending with the suspect, a woman, being taken into custody. The officer who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Sharpe was charged in the deadly crash.
Police dispatcher and 3-year-old son killed in Rocky Mount crash
Crash at Washington bypass bridge
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
Joshua Kreger was sentenced Monday morning.
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
Bicycle fatality
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
Earl Kimrey was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022
“Atrevida II” had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet
Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole
Keith Rogers
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager