Officer shot during police chase in Wake County
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was shot in a chase Monday night in Wake County.
WRAL reports emergency crews responded to a call Monday night of an “officer down” just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park. The shooting led to a police chase, ending with the suspect, a woman, being taken into custody. The officer who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
The shooting is under investigation.
