New Bern man can finally remodel home after $100,000 lottery win

Curt Williams
Curt Williams(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man has the ability to fulfill a long-pursued dream after a $100,000 lottery prize.

Curt Williams was like many of us on Sunday, watching football, hungry for some snacks.

During halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game, Williams went to the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard, noticed a single $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket for sale, and bought it.

“I scratched it off right in the store,” Williams said. “I was ecstatic. I was so excited I didn’t even get my sides.”

Williams collected his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday and after taxes, took home $71,019.

“Now I can remodel my house,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to do that for a very long time.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Sharpe was charged in the deadly crash.
Police dispatcher and 3-year-old son killed in Rocky Mount crash
Joshua Kreger was sentenced Monday morning.
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
Crash at Washington bypass bridge
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
Bicycle fatality
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
Earl Kimrey was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole

Latest News

Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls
Greenville police chief speaks at monthly power luncheon
Bobby Gatto
High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash
Cotanche Street construction
Part of Cotanche Street in Greenville to close Monday
The homeowner was able to escape from the fire.
Morning house fire destroys Greene County home