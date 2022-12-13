New Bern man can finally remodel home after $100,000 lottery win

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man has the ability to fulfill a long-pursued dream after a $100,000 lottery prize.

Curt Williams was like many of us on Sunday, watching football, hungry for some snacks.

During halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game, Williams went to the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard, noticed a single $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket for sale, and bought it.

“I scratched it off right in the store,” Williams said. “I was ecstatic. I was so excited I didn’t even get my sides.”

Williams collected his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday and after taxes, took home $71,019.

“Now I can remodel my house,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to do that for a very long time.”

