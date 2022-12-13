Morning house fire destroys Greene County home

House fire in Greene County
House fire in Greene County(Source: WIFR)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A morning house fire destroys a home in Snow Hill, leaving a man homeless.

Greene County Emergency Services tells us they got a call at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday of a fully involved structure fire on Whitley Street. We’re told the house is a total loss, and the homeowner was able to get out in time.

The cause of this housefire is still being investigated.

