Man extradited back to Elizabeth City after being charged with murder in infant death

Tommy Montez mugshot
Tommy Montez mugshot(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been extradited back to North Carolina after being arrested in Virginia.

Officers with the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tommy Montez last Tuesday.

Police say that Montez is responsible for the death of Julius Saucedo, who died at Sentara Albermarle Hospital.

They have not said whether there is relation between the victim and the suspect, but the two share a Greeleaf street address.

Montez has been charged with second degree murder and felony child abuse serious bodily injury.

He was being held in Henrico County Jail West with no bond. Montez’s next court date is on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Police say this remains an active investigation. If you have any information that could help, you are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

