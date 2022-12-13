High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident.

Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road.

The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School. Today students and staff wore black and gray, two of Gatto’s favorite colors.

“He was always coming to me and other staff members about different ideas and initiatives that he would love to start,” said Montrell Lee, West Craven’s principal. “A wonderful student leader. A great personality and gave everything he had and everything he could give.”

Lee said extra counselors were on hand for students today.

Troopers said there would be no charges filed against the driver that struck the teenager.

