Greenville police chief speaks at monthly power luncheon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The December Power Luncheon was held Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville.

Police Chief Ted Sauls was the speaker at the event which ran from noon to 1 p.m. He shared what his department is doing to ensure the betterment of the city.

“We want to be a partner in everything you do,” Sauls said to the crowd of city leaders and residents. “We want to reengage, whether it’s mental health awareness, whether it’s treatment for drug and alcohol abuse, whether it’s human trafficking.”

Sauls addressed the crime within the city, even asking members of the crowd at one point what they believe the biggest crime offense in the city is.

He said property crimes generally tend to lead as the most common, and another concern he has heard a lot about is speeding and traffic crimes.

“We are working very hard to drive down our crash numbers because every crash we prevent potentially prevents an injury,” Sauls said. “And we’re down significantly right now for our average in traffic crashes.”

Sauls shared an overall feeling about crime.

“Just remember this if you don’t remember anything else: crime is cyclical. Nationwide, we’ll see a rise and we’ll see a fall; there are a lot of factors to that. As we drive it down, we’re gonna have those spikes where it goes up. And it’s not because we’re doing less, sometimes it’s because we’re doing more. So keep those kinds of things in mind,” Sauls said.

The luncheon was put on by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

