Former Havelock and ECU starting lineman Jones commits to transfer to Illinois, Ryan Jones to turn pro

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The transfer portal spinning and shifting players around all over the place. A few moves to share involving local guys and ECU players over the weekend.

Monday night former Havelock star, ECU starting center, Avery Jones committed to complete his graduate transfer to Illinois in the Big Ten.

I want to thank all the schools who reached out, my family and friends for supporting me. I am officially 100% committed to Illinois‼️‼️ #FamILLy pic.twitter.com/OmHFUiQKBX — 5️⃣Avery Jones4️⃣ (@averyj_jones) December 13, 2022

Earlier in the day former Jacksonville standout Tymir Brown posted he has committed to transfer from UNC football to ECU.

New Beginnings pic.twitter.com/lADXsRqvci — Tymir Q Brown (@TymirQ) December 12, 2022

Over the weekend ECU starting tight end Ryan Jones declared he is turning pro. He transferred to ECU from Oklahoma before last season and had about 850 yards receiving with 9 touchdowns over the two seasons.

Former ECU defensive lineman Elijah Robinson committed to complete his transfer to Hawaii.

ECU is preparing to play in the Birmingham Bowl against Coastal Carolina December 27th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.