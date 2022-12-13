Eastern Carolina Toys for Tots campaign scrambling after most toys stolen

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - A Toys for Tots campaign in one Eastern Carolina county is scrambling for donations after someone swiped most of their toys.

Halifax County Toys for Tots said the theft was discovered Monday morning at their warehouse on Halifax Street in Enfield.

Melissa Battle said they are supposed to distribute the toys on Monday to 524 children. But she said it looks like right now they can only serve between 100 and 150 kids.

Battle said they are in desperate need of toys and will be staffing the warehouse at 104 Halifax Street through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day for donations.

Enfield police said they are investigating the theft.

Enfield police are investigating the toy theft. (Submitted photos)

