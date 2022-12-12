Weekend deadly fire appears accidental, victim identified

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators say a weekend fire that killed a Lenoir County woman appears to have been an accident.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Faith LaFlamme.

The fire on Brakefield Drive outside of La Grange was discovered around 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say they saw smoke and flames billowing from the double-wide mobile home when they arrived.

Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says they are still awaiting autopsy results to learn the exact cause of death. He said while the cause of the fire remains under investigation, it appears to be been accidental.

