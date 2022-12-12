Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13. Swift fans are getting a second chance to buy tickets.(Martin Meissner | AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift is releasing additional tickets to her upcoming “Eras” tour after last month’s ticketing debacle.

Some of her fans who had signed up for the Ticketmaster verified presale were locked out when sales started.

Ticketmaster apologized to fans, saying the demand, along with an elevated number of bot attacks, drove unprecedented traffic to the site and essentially broke it.

Some of the fans who got locked out have now received a notification they will get a second chance to buy tickets.

According to the notification, the purchasing window for the tickets will begin before Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods
Bicycle fatality
Highway Patrol: Bicyclist killed in Craven County collision
Randy Sharpe was charged in the deadly crash.
Police dispatcher and 3-year-old son killed in Rocky Mount crash
Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
Crash at Washington bypass bridge
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge

Latest News

Highway Patrol: Bicyclist killed in Craven County collision
Highway Patrol: Bicyclist killed in Craven County collision
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
Earl Kimrey pleaded guilty in court this afternoon.
LIVE: Man accused of killing Mariah Woods pleading guilty
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. in the past two decades, with...
CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids