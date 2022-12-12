Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway today in Kinston

KPD Stuff a Patrol Car
KPD Stuff a Patrol Car(WITN)
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Kinston Police Department is hosting its annual holiday toy drive this week.

Every day this week, the department will be at the Walmart Supercenter to collect toys.

The goal is to receive enough donations to pack each one of their patrol cars.

Officers will collect toys from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Kinston Police Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods
Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
One person was killed in a house fire at 3065 Brakefield Dr.
One person dead in early morning house fire
crime scene tape generic
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership

Latest News

At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in Rocky Mount.
Deadly crash reported in Rocky Mount
First Alert Forecast For December 12, 2022
First Alert Forecast For December 12, 2022
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a cyclist was fatally struck Sunday night along...
Highway Patrol: Bicyclist killed in Craven County collision
NCEL 12-11