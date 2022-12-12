Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway today in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Kinston Police Department is hosting its annual holiday toy drive this week.

Every day this week, the department will be at the Walmart Supercenter to collect toys.

The goal is to receive enough donations to pack each one of their patrol cars.

Officers will collect toys from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Kinston Police Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

