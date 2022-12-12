Sights and Sounds from New Bern and East Duplin state football titles

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school football championships were decided over the weekend and two local schools earned championships.

New Bern took 4A. East Duplin won its first-ever football title in class 2A.

Here are some of the sights and sounds.

“Put this on the news! Nobody from the west is better than us. We are best team in the state!”

“Hey man 2-5-2 man!”

“They ain’t expect us to do it. We came out here and bust our tails. We came out with the win,” says New Bern quarterback Damaree Tucker, “I love my boys.”

“Can I get to the yams. SWEEET YAMS!!!!”

“I just knew this was my last high school game. Whatever I felt like after was going to be what it is,” says New Bern senior KJ Sampson, “and I had to do whatever to make sure my team won.”

“WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!”

“We just talked about we want to be tough. We wanted to be tough. I’ve been blessed with some great guys since I been here,” says New Bern head coach Torrey Nowell.

“Four years it took me. We here baby!”

“We just worked our butts off,” says Nowell, “I’m just thankful they allowed me to coach them.”

“It feels good, it feels good we gonna bring this home to Beulaville,” says East Duplin senior Kade Kennedy, “We got a state championship baby lets go!!!”

“We made it baby,” says East Duplin senior Avery Gaby, “We are bringing back home a state championship. Back to EAST DUPLIN! Lets go!”

“I feel our team did a great job that has been us all year,” says East Duplin head coach Battle Holley, “We fought to the end, didn’t drop our head and the end result is what we wanted.”

New Bern will hold its victory parade through the city Tuesday at 4 PM.

Come celebrate with us❗️🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/Wt3fu1lY50 — New Bern High School (@nbhsbears) December 12, 2022

Congrats to the Bears and Panthers on their state titles!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.