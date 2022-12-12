Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clearing skies tonight, a sunny Monday ahead with a slightly cool breeze

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight is the final full evening of cloud cover across the area before colder air begins to rush in. The northerly breeze may deliver a chill shock to many as you head out the door for your Monday morning. High pressure should reduce the clouds enough to allow sunshine to glimmer through the skies. A persistent breeze from the north will keep temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day. A colder punch of air will be delivered to the doors of Eastern NC Tuesday night where some spots could dip at or below 32 so please be sure to bundle up!

A vigorous low pressure system is forecast to develop across the Central US early this week increasing the odds for possible severe weather across the Southern US by Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, there is a risk for showers on Thursday in Eastern NC. The severe weather risk is very low, but will closely be monitored

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/8) update, most Eastern NC counties continue to grapple with abnormally dry conditions to moderate drought. The minimal rain over the next few days will lead to little change in our soil moisture, extending the duration of the drought through winter. Multiple communities in Eastern NC are running several inches below normal for the year.

Monday

Mostly sunny and breezy. Near freezing overnight. High of 53. Wind NE 7-15

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. Near freezing overnight. High of 50. Wind NE 7-15

