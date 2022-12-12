Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clearing skies tonight, a sunny Monday ahead with a slightly cool breeze

Most spots will remain dry, with mild to cool temps in the 50s.
RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 1211
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight is the final full evening of cloud cover across the area before colder air begins to rush in. The northerly breeze may deliver a chill shock to many as you head out the door for your Monday morning. High pressure should reduce the clouds enough to allow sunshine to glimmer through the skies. A persistent breeze from the north will keep temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day. A colder punch of air will be delivered to the doors of Eastern NC Tuesday night where some spots could dip at or below 32 so please be sure to bundle up!

A vigorous low pressure system is forecast to develop across the Central US early this week increasing the odds for possible severe weather across the Southern US by Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, there is a risk for showers on Thursday in Eastern NC. The severe weather risk is very low, but will closely be monitored

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/8) update, most Eastern NC counties continue to grapple with abnormally dry conditions to moderate drought. The minimal rain over the next few days will lead to little change in our soil moisture, extending the duration of the drought through winter. Multiple communities in Eastern NC are running several inches below normal for the year.

Monday

Mostly sunny and breezy. Near freezing overnight. High of 53. Wind NE 7-15

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. Near freezing overnight. High of 50. Wind NE 7-15

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a house fire at 3065 Brakefield Dr.
One person dead in early morning house fire
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership
Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
Lamont Williams
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods

Latest News

4x4 event raises money for Riley's Army
4x4 event raises money for Riley's Army
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds skies today! Sunshine tomorrow
RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 1211
NCEL 12-10