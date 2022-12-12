Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ample sunshine and cool temps lasting through today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunshine will fill the skies Monday but a chilly north breeze will cap the mercury in the highs 50s. The clear skies and north breeze Tuesday night will allow inland areas to dip to 32 so please be sure to bundle up!

A vigorous low pressure system will be moving across the U.S. this week, increasing the odds for severe thunderstorms across the Southern US by Tuesday and Wednesday. By the time the storm reaches Eastern NC on Thursday we’ll be looking at a healthy shot of rain with a diminishing severe weather risk. A First Alert Weather Day is active on Thursday, for the potential of heavy rain and gusty breezes.

Below average temperatures will follow behind Thursday’s system, ushering in a prolonged period of dry and sunny weather with temps in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/8) update, most Eastern NC counties continue to grapple with abnormally dry conditions to moderate drought. The minimal rain over the next few days will lead to little change in our soil moisture, extending the duration of the drought through winter. Multiple communities in Eastern NC are running several inches below normal for the year. Thursday’s storm may bring a much needed 1.0″ or so of rain to our area.

Monday

Sunny, chilly and breezy. High of 53. Wind NE 10-17

Tuesday

Staying sunny and chilly. High of 49. Wind NE 7-12

Wednesday

Chilly with increasing clouds. High of 52. Wind E 4-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Thursday

Mild and breezy with rain likely. Isolated thunderstorms possible. High of 66. Winds: S 12-17. Rain chance: 80%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.