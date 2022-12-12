Riley’s Army raises thousands of dollars for families at Christmas event

4x4 event raises money for Riley's Army
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Several families came out to a city in the east for fun, fireworks, food, and Santa.

Riley’s 4x4 Invasion transformed Greenville Commons into a Christmas wonderland, and it allowed Riley’s Army families to mingle with each for the first time in their non-profit history.

The Christmas event served as a fundraiser for Riley’s Army, a non-profit that supports families affected by pediatric cancer. The event hosted a parade, 5k race, and activities intended to bring families together.

“I think it’s very amazing that we have organizations like Riley’s Army who can give us assistance and who we can go to for support who understands what we’re going through as a family,” said LaTiffany Taylor, a Riley’s Army family.

The fundraising event kicked off with a parade of about 40 jeeps. To enter the parade, floats donated to Riley’s Army with an entry fee or presented an unwrapped gift.

“I wanna show my support, I love giving back when I can and I don’t have too many ways of doing that but if I can help a kid have a better Christmas it’s all good for everybody,” said Christian Triplett, a parade driver.

Families were able to enjoy bounce houses, food trucks, a talk with Santa, and watch fireworks all while giving back to Riley’s Army.

“Just trying to get the most awareness for pediatric cancer and try to battle it the best we can and help support these families,” said Cory Flickinger, NC-Off Road manager.

The event was made possible by those that donated resources like 250 bundt cakes, the jeeps used in the parade, and a firework show worth about $8,000.

This is the largest fundraiser for Riley’s Army and all the money raised is going to the families supported by the non-profit. The chief operations officer for Riley’s Army said they have raised at least $10,000 at the event.

