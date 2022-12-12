Report: Man threatens students with gun at Christmas parade

JACKSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh news outlet is reporting that students marching in a Christmas parade were harassed as they walked the parade route.

Jackson Police Chief John Young told WRAL students reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched in a Christmas parade on Saturday.

WRAL is told the man making threats was not in the crowd, and according to Young, he was on the porch of a house that lined the parade route.

The Raliegh news outlet says the police chief told them that Jackson’s mayor and other officials have been notified, but no suspects have been arrested as the investigation is ongoing at the time.

The band director posted to Facebook that the group was a middle school dance team and drumline, and the man was complaining the group was too loud, according to WRAL.

