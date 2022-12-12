Report: Man threatens students with gun at Christmas parade

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh news outlet is reporting that students marching in a Christmas parade were harassed as they walked the parade route.

Jackson Police Chief John Young told WRAL students reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched in a Christmas parade on Saturday.

WRAL is told the man making threats was not in the crowd, and according to Young, he was on the porch of a house that lined the parade route.

The Raliegh news outlet says the police chief told them that Jackson’s mayor and other officials have been notified, but no suspects have been arrested as the investigation is ongoing at the time.

The band director posted to Facebook that the group was a middle school dance team and drumline, and the man was complaining the group was too loud, according to WRAL.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a house fire at 3065 Brakefield Dr.
One person dead in early morning house fire
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership
Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
Lamont Williams
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods

Latest News

4x4 event raises money for Riley's Army
4x4 event raises money for Riley's Army
RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 1211
NCEL 12-10
POWERBALL 12-10