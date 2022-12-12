POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him.

The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, firearm by a felon, felony flee to elude, discharging a firearm in city limits, felony possession of a schedule VI substance, simple possession of a schedule II substance, misdemeanor hit/run property damage, open container, and expired registration.

Police say the charges stem from a traffic stop on Dec. 3rd in the area of Memorial and Peed drives.

Officers say Cotton sped away from the traffic stop and then crashed into an apartment building on Peed Drive.

WITN is told that after the crash, Cotton ran away from his vehicle, firing rounds at officers as they followed him.

“No one was injured. Officers set up a perimeter in the area but were unable to locate him,” police say.

The department says Cotton should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

