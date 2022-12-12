One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday.

The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.

Police learned the store was hit by gunshots, and a short time later, a victim arrived at ECU Health Beaufort due to a superficial gunshot wound to the head.

WITN is told that the 27-year-old victim was in the Dollar General parking lot during the shooting and ran from the area.

Police say they believe a white passenger vehicle is involved in the shooting.

Police are expected to give further updates soon and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (252) 946-1444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.