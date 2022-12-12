New Bern organization hosts holiday resiliency meeting

Holiday event in New Bern
Holiday event in New Bern(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities is hosting the ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative.

This event is Monday at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. The goal is to bridge the gap between available resources and people in need. Around 1,000 people are expected to join, as well as several Marines who are volunteering their time to help with the Toys for Tots partnership that the organization has made with the Marine Corps Reserve.

This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 12th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods
Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
crime scene tape generic
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
One person was killed in a house fire at 3065 Brakefield Dr.
One person dead in early morning house fire
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership

Latest News

KPD Stuff a Patrol Car
Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway today in Kinston
At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in Rocky Mount.
UPDATE:City employee, child killed in Rocky Mount crash, 2 others injured
First Alert Forecast For December 12, 2022
First Alert Forecast For December 12, 2022
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a cyclist was fatally struck Sunday night along...
Highway Patrol: Bicyclist killed in Craven County collision