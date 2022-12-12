New Bern organization hosts holiday resiliency meeting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities is hosting the ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative.

This event is Monday at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. The goal is to bridge the gap between available resources and people in need. Around 1,000 people are expected to join, as well as several Marines who are volunteering their time to help with the Toys for Tots partnership that the organization has made with the Marine Corps Reserve.

This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 12th.

