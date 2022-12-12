Man accused of killing Mariah Woods in court this afternoon

Judge rules to delay Kimrey trial until 2022.
Judge rules to delay Kimrey trial until 2022.(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler is set to appear in court this afternoon after several delayed trials.

Earl Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time of her disappearance which sparked a massive search effort.

Mariah Woods
Mariah Woods

District Attorney Ernie Lee has not said whether Kimrey will be in the courtroom for his actual trial or for a plea.

Prosecutors said in 2018 they would seek the death penalty against Kimrey if he is convicted.

Today’s appearance is at 2:00 p.m. and comes after several delayed trial dates due to the pandemic and other issues like Kimrey’s lawyer preparing for another murder trial.

Woods’ body was found in a creek in Pender County several days after she was reported missing. The case left scars in the community that continue to go unhealed as the proceedings drag out.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods
Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
crime scene tape generic
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
One person was killed in a house fire at 3065 Brakefield Dr.
One person dead in early morning house fire
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership

Latest News

Crash at Washington bypass bridge
Highway Patrol investigating multi vehicle crash with injuries on Washington Bypass bridge
Holiday event in New Bern
New Bern organization hosts holiday resiliency meeting
At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in Rocky Mount.
UPDATE:City employee, child killed in Rocky Mount crash, 2 others injured
First Alert Forecast For December 12, 2022
First Alert Forecast For December 12, 2022