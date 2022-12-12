Highway Patrol investigating multi vehicle crash with injuries on Washington Bypass bridge

Crash at Washington bypass bridge
Crash at Washington bypass bridge
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol out of Washington says they’re investigating a multi-vehicle crash.

State Patrol says at 8 a.m. they received a call of a crash on Highway 17 north bound on the Washington Bypass bridge. They say an 18 wheeler was involved and at least two people were taken to the hospital. Traffic is slow in the north bound lane.

We’ll give you more information as it comes in to us.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods
Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
crime scene tape generic
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
One person was killed in a house fire at 3065 Brakefield Dr.
One person dead in early morning house fire
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership

Latest News

Judge rules to delay Kimrey trial until 2022.
Man accused of killing Mariah Woods in court this afternoon
Holiday event in New Bern
New Bern organization hosts holiday resiliency meeting
KPD Stuff a Patrol Car
Stuff a Patrol Car event gets underway today in Kinston
At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in Rocky Mount.
UPDATE:City employee, child killed in Rocky Mount crash, 2 others injured