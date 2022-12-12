Highway Patrol investigating multi vehicle crash with injuries on Washington Bypass bridge

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol out of Washington says they’re investigating a multi-vehicle crash.

State Patrol says at 8 a.m. they received a call of a crash on Highway 17 north bound on the Washington Bypass bridge. They say an 18 wheeler was involved and at least two people were taken to the hospital. Traffic is slow in the north bound lane.

We’ll give you more information as it comes in to us.

