Highway Patrol: Cyclist killed in Craven County collision

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a cyclist was fatally struck Sunday night along...
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a cyclist was fatally struck Sunday night along Highway 43.(WTOC)
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cyclist was hit and killed at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday night.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after someone reported that a cyclist had been hit. Highway Patrol said the cyclist was traveling south along Highway 43 wearing dark clothing when they were struck by an SUV.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed and no names have been released.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

