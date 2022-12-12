Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man will serve at least five years in state prison for killing his girlfriend last year.

Joshua Kreger was sentenced this morning in Pitt County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Ariana Hagen was found dead in the couple’s Legacy Court home on August 15, 2021.

The woman died from asphyxiation and prosecutors said they were never able to determine a motive in the death.

The judge sentenced the 26-year-old Kreger to serve between 5-1/2 years and 7-1/2 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.