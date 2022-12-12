First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and an isolated strong wind gust possible Thursday

Much needed rain is anticipated especially near the coast where heavier rain is expected
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail
First Alert Weather Day article thumbnail(WITN Weather)
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prolonged stretch of drier weather across Eastern NC will come to an end, as a vigorous weather system will start to approach the area from the Gulf Coast states late Wednesday and into Thursday. The conditions may initially start as a wave of scattered showers across the Piedmont and Triad regions of NC. Late Wednesday evening, the first set of showers will start to impact us, a welcoming sight for many as all of Eastern NC continues to grapple with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Most of the showers will eventually transition to a steadier rain, making your commute on Thursday morning a bit treacherous. Some of the heavier rain bands could contain strong gusty winds.

Inland Impacts
Inland Impacts(Russell James)
Coastal Impacts for ENC
Coastal Impacts for ENC(Russell James)

The heaviest rain will likely pull away from the Outer Banks in the early evening. The intensity and coverage of the rain will drop drastically once the main bands clears Cedar Island to Cape Hatteras, leaving us with spotty showers through Thursday afternoon and evening with the last drops clearing the coast prior to sunrise Friday. The timing of the heaviest rain will help limit the severe thunderstorm potential, keeping air temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will gust to 15-20 mph as the downpours arrive for inland communities, with 20-35 mph gusts along the coast.

SPC DAY 3 outlook
SPC DAY 3 outlook(Russell James)

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Sharpe was charged in the deadly crash.
Police dispatcher and 3-year-old son killed in Rocky Mount crash
Crash at Washington bypass bridge
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
Bicycle fatality
Highway Patrol: Teenage bicyclist killed in Craven County collision
Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods
crime scene tape generic
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges

Latest News

Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Clear overnight skies plunge temps down to freezing
U.S. Capitol building
U.S. Congress facing potential government shutdown
U.S. Congress facing potential government shutdown
U.S. Congress facing potential government shutdown
Earl Kimrey was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole