First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and an isolated strong wind gust possible Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prolonged stretch of drier weather across Eastern NC will come to an end, as a vigorous weather system will start to approach the area from the Gulf Coast states late Wednesday and into Thursday. The conditions may initially start as a wave of scattered showers across the Piedmont and Triad regions of NC. Late Wednesday evening, the first set of showers will start to impact us, a welcoming sight for many as all of Eastern NC continues to grapple with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Most of the showers will eventually transition to a steadier rain, making your commute on Thursday morning a bit treacherous. Some of the heavier rain bands could contain strong gusty winds.

Inland Impacts (Russell James)

Coastal Impacts for ENC (Russell James)

The heaviest rain will likely pull away from the Outer Banks in the early evening. The intensity and coverage of the rain will drop drastically once the main bands clears Cedar Island to Cape Hatteras, leaving us with spotty showers through Thursday afternoon and evening with the last drops clearing the coast prior to sunrise Friday. The timing of the heaviest rain will help limit the severe thunderstorm potential, keeping air temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will gust to 15-20 mph as the downpours arrive for inland communities, with 20-35 mph gusts along the coast.

SPC DAY 3 outlook (Russell James)

