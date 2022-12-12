Eight North Carolinians win VIP trip to NYC, vying for $1 million Powerball prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Outer Banks woman is among eight North Carolinians getting a VIP trip to New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and one of the eight may become the first Powerball Millionaire of the Year.

Katherine Klonis, of Kill Devil Hills, is one of the eight people who won the trip, which includes a New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square, in a second-chance drawing held by the North Carolina Education Lottery as part of the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.

The prize also includes three nights’ hotel accommodations in Times Square, tickets to see a Broadway show, and $1,000 spending money.

There are 29 finalists vying for the $1 million prize.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says this year’s event is the fourth year in a row that Powerball has held the special drawing for a $1 million prize. The drawing will take place just after midnight.

