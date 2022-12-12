Deadly crash reported in Rocky Mount

At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in Rocky Mount.
At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in Rocky Mount.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) -At least one person died Sunday night in a crash in Rocky Mount, according to a witness at the scene.

The crash occurred after 11 p.m. on West Raleigh Boulevard at Walnut Street, near Ebenezer Baptist Church, according to WRAL News.

Tyeisha Williams, who lives on the street, heard screeching brakes and stepped outside right after the crash. She told WRAL News she saw multiple people thrown from the cars, including a young child. Williams said two cars were involved.

WRAL News is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods
Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
One person was killed in a house fire at 3065 Brakefield Dr.
One person dead in early morning house fire
crime scene tape generic
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For December 12, 2022
First Alert Forecast For December 12, 2022
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a cyclist was fatally struck Sunday night along...
Highway Patrol: Bicyclist killed in Craven County collision
NCEL 12-11
Report: Man threatens students with gun at Christmas parade