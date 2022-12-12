Deadly crash reported in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) -At least one person died Sunday night in a crash in Rocky Mount, according to a witness at the scene.

The crash occurred after 11 p.m. on West Raleigh Boulevard at Walnut Street, near Ebenezer Baptist Church, according to WRAL News.

Tyeisha Williams, who lives on the street, heard screeching brakes and stepped outside right after the crash. She told WRAL News she saw multiple people thrown from the cars, including a young child. Williams said two cars were involved.

WRAL News is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.