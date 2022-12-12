Carolina Panthers beat Seattle on the road

Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (20) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown...
Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (20) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)(AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, WA (WITN) - Sam Darnold threw one touchdown pass, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear both had rushing TDs, and the Panthers stayed in the thick of the muddled division race with a 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Highlights

Darnold and Carolina built leads of 17-0 and 20-7 to take advantage of a sloppy, unenthusiastic first-half performance by the Seahawks. In the second half, the Panthers simply ran through Seattle’s defense and delivered a blow to the Seahawks’ (7-6) hopes of winning the NFC West.

Carolina (5-8) won for the third time in four games and won away from Charlotte for the first time since Week 10 of last season. Carolina pulled even with Atlanta and is within one game of division-leading Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings after the Buccaneers loss in San Francisco.

Carolina rushed for 223 yards, with 180 coming from those three backs. Foreman and Hubbard both had 74 yards rushing.

Hubbard’s 2-yard TD run early in the second quarter gave Carolina a 17-0 lead and Blackshear’s 8-yard TD run with 6:57 remaining pushed the lead to 27-17. Blackshear’s TD capped a drive where Carolina ran on eight of the 10 plays and gained 68 of its 74 yards on the ground.

Darnold was 14 of 24 for 120 yards passing, but didn’t need to do anything special through the air with the success on the ground.

Geno Smith finished 21 of 36 for 264 yards and was sacked three times.

Tyler Lockett caught a TD pass for a sixth straight game and DK Metcalf also had a 12-yard TD catch, both in the second quarter. Marquise Goodwin caught a 24-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left, but Carolina recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Carolina now controls its destiny in the division. The Panthers beat the Bucs earlier this season and have one game remaining against Tampa Bay. If Carolina wins its last four games, it wins the division.

The Panthers host Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1 PM.

