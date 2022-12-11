Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds, clouds go away! Bring back the sunshine!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cloudy skies the past few days certainly overstayed its welcome and for tonight there are no changes. Upper level moisture will begin to move in, leading to cloud formations that may thicken through the overnight hours. While that may reduce the chance for the stargazers to catch a great look of the skies, the clouds should hold temps in the upper 40s.

A cold front will approach the area Sunday morning, attempting to deliver rain drops back into ENC before we close out the weekend. Most backyards will see cloudy skies and minimal showers, averaging well below a quarter of an inch for those along and north and east of Interstate 40. Communities closer to the Crystal Coast will likely see a few drops, barely a trace in the rain buckets. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s as slightly warmer air moves in.

Colder air arrives late Sunday night, clearing skies and delivering gentle breezes to the area. The light and variable breezes along with clearing skies may set the stage for a rapid drop in temperatures due to radiational cooling. Some backyards may drop into the lower to mid 30s Sunday night through Tuesday night so please be sure to bundle up!

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday’s (12/8) update, most Eastern NC counties continue to grapple with abnormally dry conditions to moderate drought. The minimal rain over the next few days will lead to little change in our soil moisture, extending the duration of the drought through winter. Multiple communities in Eastern NC are running several inches below normal for the year.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies with late day raindrops. High of 58. Wind NE 10-15. Rain chance 20%.

Monday

Mostly sunny and breezy. Near freezing overnight. High of 53. Wind NE 7-15

Tuesday

Mostly sunny. Near freezing overnight. High of 50. Wind NE 7-15

