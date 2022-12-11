NCEL 12-10-22

NCEL 12-10-22
NCEL 12-10
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamont Williams
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
Jose Ramirez
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership
One person was killed in a house fire at 3065 Brakefield Dr.
One person dead in early morning house fire
Drag show in Sneads Ferry Canceled
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats

Latest News

NCEL 12-10
POWERBALL 12-10
Lenoir County deputies arrest man on drugs driving carelessly
East Duplin wins first ever State Championship