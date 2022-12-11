Lenoir County deputies arrest man on drugs driving carelessly

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning.

WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car.

According to Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and EMS responded to a call of someone needing medical attention in the car around 8:30 this morning.

After meeting the car, WITN is told that officers were suspicious of Ralph Kevin Berger being under the influence of drugs. They deployed the K9 unit and found cocaine according to deputies.

The 48-year-old was cleared by EMS at the scene. Berger is charged on multiple accounts including felony possession of schedule 2 cocaine, driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, and careless and reckless driving.

Berger is in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.